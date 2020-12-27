Report says Apple Car won’t arrive until 2025 at the earliest

Often-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s rumoured electric car might still be several years away from release.
In a recent investor note first reported by iMore, Kuo says that we won’t see the vehicle until 2025 at the earliest. Kuo goes on to state that depending on how its development goes, it could be 2025-2028 before the car is announced or even released.
This contradicts earlier rumours from a Reuters report that stated Apple’s self-driving EV could enter production in 2024.
This report detailed the vehicle’s “monocell” battery design that Tesla’s CEO says features voltage that is “100x too low” in a series of tweets where Elon Musk also revealed that he tried to sell his EV company to Apple at one point.
While Apple has nearly infinite amounts of money at its disposal, manufacturing a vehicle is a far different world than building a smartphone, computer or a pair of headphones.
It’s likely that if the tech giant’s automotive project is actually still active like recent reports indicate, the vehicle’s consumer release is years away, and Kuo’s report is accurate.
Source: iMore
