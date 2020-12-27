PREVIOUS|
News

Apple’s iCloud activation issue has been fixed

It's unclear what the cause of the outage was

Dec 27, 2020

3:29 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone 12 mini

If you were trying to set up your new iPad, Apple Watch or iPhone yesterday and couldn’t get it up and running, you’re not alone.

Likely due to the influx of people trying to set up new devices on Christmas and Boxing Day, reports that iCloud is down started to appear. Apple eventually confirmed the issues through an @AppleSupport tweet and on its ‘System Status‘ page.

Though the outage was poorly timed, it looks like the issue has now been solved roughly 36 hours after reports of problems first started to appear.

Interestingly, there are not many reported iCloud issues on Downdetector in the last 24 hours. That said, there’s a possibility many people didn’t realize the new device activation outage was related to Apple’s iCloud platform.

Either way, the issue seems to be solved, so if you’ve been unable to get your new iPad Air (2020) to activate, you likely can now.

Source: @AppleSupport, Apple

Related Articles

News

Sep 22, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Some Apple services, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music, are experiencing issues

News

Dec 26, 2020

12:25 PM EST

Apple rolls out lower App Store fees for some developers as part of new program

News

Dec 27, 2020

2:23 PM EST

Report says Apple Car won’t arrive until 2025 at the earliest

News

Apr 1, 2020

4:54 PM EDT

Rogers says its service is now back up in Etobicoke and North York [Update]

Comments