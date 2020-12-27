Apple’s iCloud activation issue has been fixed

If you were trying to set up your new iPad, Apple Watch or iPhone yesterday and couldn’t get it up and running, you’re not alone.
Likely due to the influx of people trying to set up new devices on Christmas and Boxing Day, reports that iCloud is down started to appear. Apple eventually confirmed the issues through an @AppleSupport tweet and on its ‘System Status‘ page.
We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm
— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020
Though the outage was poorly timed, it looks like the issue has now been solved roughly 36 hours after reports of problems first started to appear.
Interestingly, there are not many reported iCloud issues on Downdetector in the last 24 hours. That said, there’s a possibility many people didn’t realize the new device activation outage was related to Apple’s iCloud platform.
Either way, the issue seems to be solved, so if you’ve been unable to get your new iPad Air (2020) to activate, you likely can now.
Source: @AppleSupport, Apple
