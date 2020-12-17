PlayStation delists Cyberpunk 2077, begins to offer full refunds

In a surprise twist, Sony has delisted Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store while promising to offer refunds to gamers who have already purchased the game.
The company confirmed the move on Twitter, noting that those looking for their money back for the PS4 game can initiate the refund process here.
On the refund page, Sony left the following message:
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.
Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.
This is a major decision from Sony, which has — with few exceptions — been declining to offer refunds to those who purchased Cyberpunk 2077. Since the game launched a week ago, Cyberpunk 2077 players across all platforms have been experiencing a variety of technical issues.
For many people, though, the PlayStation 4 version has suffered from the highest number of bugs, prompting many people to pursue a refund for Sony. Most of these gamers, however, were told by Sony that they would not be eligible for a refund because they’d already downloaded the game.
This is despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red told buyers on Twitter to seek a refund if they were dissatisfied with the game, suggesting that the company did not confer with Sony beforehand. As a result, many gamers reached out to Sony only to be turned down, with the company’s representatives telling them to wait until January or February when CD Projekt promised to roll out extensive patches to fix the game.
The fact that PlayStation is not only now offering refunds, but has also delisted Cyberpunk 2077 altogether marks a major reversal for the company. It remains to be seen whether this is an isolated case or if the tech giant will revise its refund policies to be more lenient for other games experiencing buggy launches.
It’s also unclear whether Xbox will offer a similar refund option. Gamers have likewise reported being denied refunds from the company, although this seemingly hasn’t been as widespread of an issue with Xbox as it had been with PlayStation.
Source: PlayStation
