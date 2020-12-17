PREVIOUS
News

Epic Games Store kicks off holiday sale with bonus coupon codes

Save on games like Hades, Godfall, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Dec 17, 2020

9:10 PM EST

0 comments

Immortals Fenyx Rising

The Epic Games Store is currently running a big holiday sale on a variety of games.

On top of the base discounts, you can also claim a $14 coupon code to apply for further savings. Once you use a coupon code on one game, you can go back for another, and repeat at will.

Just keep in mind that coupons can’t stack; you can only use one $14 voucher per game.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

See the full list of deals here. The holiday sale runs until January 7th.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Via: @Lbabinz

