Epic Games Store kicks off holiday sale with bonus coupon codes

The Epic Games Store is currently running a big holiday sale on a variety of games.
On top of the base discounts, you can also claim a $14 coupon code to apply for further savings. Once you use a coupon code on one game, you can go back for another, and repeat at will.
Just keep in mind that coupons can’t stack; you can only use one $14 voucher per game.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $52.39 with coupon
- Godfall — $53.99 with coupon
- Hades — $13.99 with coupon
- Immortals Fenyx Rising — $39.49 with coupon
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 — $10.74 with coupon
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — $9.99 with coupon
- Star Wars: Squadrons — $18.99 with coupon
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 HD — $30.99 with coupon
- Watch Dogs: Legion — $39.49 with coupon
See the full list of deals here. The holiday sale runs until January 7th.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Via: @Lbabinz
