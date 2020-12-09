With a bit more than a month away from the rumoured Unpacked date for the Galaxy S21 series launch, it makes sense that we’re starting to see a lot of leaks about the device lineup
While yesterday we caught a glimpse of the S21’s, S21+’s and S21 Ultra’s camera bump, now we’re learning more about the inside of the device.
An FCC listing has confirmed that the North American version of the S21 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. So far, only the Galaxy S21 has been spotted, but it’s still a good indication that each of the S21 series phones will offer the chipset. During Qualcomm’s keynote about the Snapdragon 888, Samsung’s brand was missing from the device list. However, if previous years are any indication, it makes sense that the S21 will sport Qualcomm’s premium chipset.
Further, the FCC listing indicates the phone will feature mmWave 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.
While the Canada and the U.S. version of the smartphone will likely still feature a Snapdragon processor, other regions will continue to feature Samsung’s premium Exynos chip.
Further, Brazil’s regulatory listing indicates that the S21 will not have a charging brick in the box.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to be revealed on January 14th and the handset hitting store shelves on January 29th.
Source: FCC, Via: 9to5Google
