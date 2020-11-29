Pikangikum First Nation in Ontario to be connected to Starlink internet

Pikangikum First Nation in Ontario will be the first Indigenous community to be connected to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet in Canada.
Kenora, Ontario-based IT company FSET has collaborated with SpaceX to connect the community to the service. FSET launched the project on November 26th and is currently working to get the community connected.
“FSET has been honoured to work with Pikangikum Chief and Council and SpaceX Starlink, along with other partners, to bring connectivity to a remote community where it will transform service delivery, access to economic opportunities, and quality of life in general,” FSET tweeted.
FSET has stated that its collaboration with SpaceX was enabled by Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and his department, along with Kenora MP and Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs Eric Melillo.
“I was happy to work to make sure that this project was a priority. It’s some very exciting news and we’ll be watching closely to see what comes, but it’s really part of my push and my party’s push for supporting innovative internet solutions across the north,” Melillo told Kenora Online.
Starlink was given approval from the CRTC on November 6th to conduct work in northwestern Ontario. Installation kits are currently being sent to Kenora and work on the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Source: @FSETera Via: Kenora Online
