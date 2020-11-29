PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft Canada launches 2020 Cyber Monday deals

The tech giant has discounted the Surface Pro 7, select PCs and more

Nov 29, 2020

1:12 PM EST

Microsoft Canada has launched its Cyber Monday deals and has discounted the Surface Pro 7, select PCs and select Xbox games.

Here are the deals:

The tech giant is offering a number of discounts on HP, Lenovo, Dell and ASUS laptops. The full list of deals can be found here.

Microsoft Store shoppers can get free shipping and free extended returns throughout the holiday season, ending on January 31st.

