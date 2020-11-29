Microsoft Canada launches 2020 Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Canada has launched its Cyber Monday deals and has discounted the Surface Pro 7, select PCs and select Xbox games.
Here are the deals:
- Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 7
- Save up to $400 on Surface Laptop 3
- Up to 35% off select Xbox accessories
- Up to 55% off select Xbox games
- Up to $800 off select PCs
- Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Save up to $600 on Samsung Galaxy Tab Essentials Bundle
The tech giant is offering a number of discounts on HP, Lenovo, Dell and ASUS laptops. The full list of deals can be found here.
Microsoft Store shoppers can get free shipping and free extended returns throughout the holiday season, ending on January 31st.
Comments