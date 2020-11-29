PREVIOUS|
Tesla owners may soon be able to remotely view what their Autopilot cameras see

A code sleuth has uncovered hints about remote live access to your EV’s Autopilot cameras

Tesla’s Sentry Mode may soon be able to allow users to remotely view what their cars can see through Autopilot cameras.

Sentry Mode takes the external cameras that power Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system and turns them into a sort of integrated surveillance system.

Electrek reports that code sleuth ‘Green’ has uncovered hints about remote live access to your EV’s Autopilot cameras. This feature could be used to check conditions around your car before you get to it or could be used to track suspicious behaviour.

It’s unknown when this feature could be released, but it’s clear that it’s meant for periodic viewing instead of a constant livestream. It’s also possible that the feature could be scrapped altogether.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a big holiday software update, but it seems unlikely that this feature would be part of it.

Although this may not be an extremely useful feature for everyone, it’s still an interesting one that could provide users with an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Source:@greentheonly Via: Electrek

