Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2020

Palm Springs is finally available to stream in Canada

Nov 27, 2020

1:25 PM EST

Palm Springs

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.

Overall, December is a pretty sparse month for new TV shows and movies hitting Amazon’s video streaming service. Beyond The Wilds, which follows a group of teen girls trying to survive on a desert island after a plane crash, Palm Springs is finally making its way to Canada exclusively on Amazon’s streaming video platform.

The critically-acclaimed time-loop movie stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in December:

December 9th

  • Happiest Season

December 11th

  • The Wilds

December 18th

  • Palm Springs

Comments