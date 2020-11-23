Adobe dropped a beta of its Photoshop app for Windows on ARM

Hot on the heels of Adobe rolling out a beta version of its Photoshop app for Apple’s new ARM-based M1 Macs, the company has also released a beta of Photoshop for Windows 10 devices powered by ARM chips.
That means fans of Microsoft’s Surface Pro X can finally use Photoshop with — hopefully — no issue. Early reports indicate the beta Photoshop for ARM works well, but I’ll have more to say about that in the coming weeks. For now, all you need to know is that the beta Photoshop is the first Adobe app to arrive for ARM-powered Windows devices since the company announced support for Windows 10 on ARM over a year ago.
If you’ve got a Windows device running on ARM, such as Microsoft’s SQ1 or SQ2 Surface Pro X, here’s how to install the Photoshop beta. First, head to Adobe’s website and sign in with your account, open the Creative Cloud section and click ‘Install Creative Cloud app’ from the ‘Quick links’ section under your account and plan information. For me, this link automatically installed the beta version of Adobe’s Creative Cloud app to my Surface Pro X (2020) — you’ll need the Creative Cloud beta app as the others don’t play nice with ARM.
Once installed, sign in to the Creative Cloud app with your Adobe account again then look for the ‘Beta apps’ section in the sidebar. In my case, I had to refresh the page by clicking over to the ‘Discover’ tab at the top and then back to the ‘Apps’ tab to get the Beta apps option to show up.
Once it appears, you should be able to install the Photoshop beta from that section of Creative Cloud and launch the app once it’s ready to go.
Hopefully this means that it won’t be too much longer until Adobe rolls out more apps with ARM support.
Source: Windows Central
