Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in December 2020

Get ready for the last few episodes of the second season of 'The Mandalorian'

Nov 21, 2020

3:57 PM EST

The Mandalorian

Disney detailed the upcoming content arriving on its Disney+ streaming service in Canada next month. Read on for the full list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in December:

December 4

  • Brain Games (season 5, 6)
  • Diana: In her Own Words
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
  • Epic
  • Eragon
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • We Bought A Zoo
  • Godmothered [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian – Chapter 14 [Disney+ Original]
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began [Disney+ Original]
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘Keep on Rollin’ and ‘The Big Good Wolf’ [Disney+ Original]

December 11th

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special [Disney+ Original]
  • Safety [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian – Chapter 15 [Disney+ Original]
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs [Disney+ Original]
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘The Brave Little Squire’ and ‘An Ordinary Date’ [Disney+ Original]

December 18th

  • Disney Parks Sunrise Series (season 1)
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
  • On Pointe [Disney+ Original]
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log [Disney+ Original]
  • Dory’s Reef Cam [Disney+ Original]
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian – Chapter 16 (finale) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – ‘Supermarket Scramble’ and ‘Just the Four of Us’ (winter finale) [Disney+ Original]

December 25th

  • Soul [Disney+ Original]
  • Burrow [Disney+ Original]
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in November can be found here.

