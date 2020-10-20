PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2020

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and a Marvel docuseries headline November's lineup of content

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada.

See below for the full list:

Friday, November 6th

  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 107 — “ The Big Egg Switcheroo” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian Episode 202 — “Chapter 10” [Disney+ Original]
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-6)
  • One Day at Disney Episode 149 — “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer” [Disney+ Original]
  • Prep & Landing
  • Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice
  • The Right Stuff Episode 106 — “VOSTOK” [Disney+ Original]
  • Step
  • Weird But True Episode 313 (Season Finale) —“Camping” [Disney+ Original]

Friday, November 13th

  • Inside Pixar — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 108 (Season Finale) — “Baby Gorilla Grace” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian Episode 203 — “Chapter 11” [Disney+ Original]
  • One Day at Disney Episode 150 — “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Right Stuff Episode 107 — “Ziggurat” [Disney+ Original]

Tuesday, November 17th

  • Lego Star Wars Holiday Special — Premiere [Disney+ Original]

Wednesday, November 18th

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — Premiere (first two episodes, “Supermarket Scramblers” and “Cheesewranglers” [Disney+ Original]

Friday, November 20th

  • The Mandalorian Episode 204 — “Chapter 12” [Disney+ Original]
  • Marvel’s 616 — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
  • One Day at Disney Episode 151 — “Season Finale”
  • The Right Stuff Episode 108 (Finale) — “Flight” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Real Right Stuff — Premiere [Disney+ Original]

Friday, November 27th

  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
  • Black Beauty — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mandalorian Episode 205 — “Chapter 13” [Disney+ Original]
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow” [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in October can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

