Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2020

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada.
See below for the full list:
Friday, November 6th
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 107 — “ The Big Egg Switcheroo” [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian Episode 202 — “Chapter 10” [Disney+ Original]
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-6)
- One Day at Disney Episode 149 — “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer” [Disney+ Original]
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice
- The Right Stuff Episode 106 — “VOSTOK” [Disney+ Original]
- Step
- Weird But True Episode 313 (Season Finale) —“Camping” [Disney+ Original]
Friday, November 13th
- Inside Pixar — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 108 (Season Finale) — “Baby Gorilla Grace” [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian Episode 203 — “Chapter 11” [Disney+ Original]
- One Day at Disney Episode 150 — “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer” [Disney+ Original]
- The Right Stuff Episode 107 — “Ziggurat” [Disney+ Original]
Tuesday, November 17th
- Lego Star Wars Holiday Special — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
Wednesday, November 18th
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — Premiere (first two episodes, “Supermarket Scramblers” and “Cheesewranglers” [Disney+ Original]
Friday, November 20th
- The Mandalorian Episode 204 — “Chapter 12” [Disney+ Original]
- Marvel’s 616 — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
- One Day at Disney Episode 151 — “Season Finale”
- The Right Stuff Episode 108 (Finale) — “Flight” [Disney+ Original]
- The Real Right Stuff — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
Friday, November 27th
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Black Beauty — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
- The Mandalorian Episode 205 — “Chapter 13” [Disney+ Original]
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow” [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Image credit: Disney
