LG’s 48-inch CX OLED TV is now available in Canada

If you’re looking to upgrade your television to take advantage of everything the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have to offer, your options are pretty limited.
On top of this, most high-end TVs that feature HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate support are rather large. LG’s new 48-inch CX OLED TV breaks this trend by offering functionality like 4K, NVIDIA G-Sync, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDMI 2.1 and most importantly, a 120Hz refresh rate, all in a relatively small package.
As expected, all of these premium features come with an expensive $1,999 price tag. While the TV is reportedly available at Best Buy, it’s listed as out of stock and on backorder. Centre Hi-Fi — a retailer I’ve never heard of — is selling the 48-inch CX for $2,021.
Of course, you could always hold out for the price of high-end TVs like this to drop. In fact, I actually plan to wait for HDMI 2.1 to make its way to gaming monitors before upgrading my setup.
While 120Hz console gaming with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is undeniably great, the number of games that support the technology is still pretty limited. The jump from 60fps to 120fps also isn’t quite as substantial as the move from 30fps to 60fps.
For example, on the Xbox Series X side of things, Dirt 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more, feature 120Hz. On the PS5, this list of 120Hz titles includes Dirt 5, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Rainbow Six Siege and a few other games.
For more on Microsoft’s and Sony’s new video game consoles, check out MobileSyrup’s review of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
