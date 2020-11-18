Several Canadian carriers offering Pixel 5 for $480, about $320 in savings

Several carriers’ Black Friday deals went live this week, but Red Flag Deals (RFD) highlighted one particular deal that’s superb for Pixel fans.
Fido is currently offering the Google Pixel 5 for $0 down with $20 per month financing. On the surface, it doesn’t seem like that crazy of a deal. However, when you total up the cost, that means you’re paying $480 over two years for the $799 Pixel 5.
What makes the deal even sweeter is that Fido lists the outright price of the Pixel 5 at $950 and normally charges a $39.59 monthly financing fee (about $950 over two years). Not only are you getting the Pixel 5 cheaper than the $799 outright price charged by the Google Store, you’re saving even more over what Fido would normally charge for the phone.
Plus, Fido is offering a $100 bill credit for those who activate a new phone or upgrade their phone on Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido payment program. Those who activate online save the $45 connection fee as well, making it overall a steal of a deal.
If you’re not with Fido and don’t want to switch, you’re in luck — Rogers, Bell, Telus, Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Freedom Mobile have similar deals as well, with slight differences between them. Those differences basically come down to bill credit amount and other bonuses.
Koodo’s offer stands out as one of the better ones, although they’re all worth checking out. The carrier has the Pixel 5 on its Tab Plus option, which means you pay $0 upfront and a $20 Tab Fee for 24 months ($480 total). Koodo is giving away a JBL Tune 125 TWS earbuds and 2GB of bonus data on select plans with Tab Plus phones as well, making the deal even better.
If you’re not interested in the Pixel 5, RFD also points out that some companies have solid deals on the Pixel 4a too. Namely, Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card with the 4a (and $175 with the 5), while The Mobile Shop is giving out 100,000 Optimum Points for the 4a and 150,000 points for the Pixel 5.
If you’re looking to get a new Pixel phone, now is definitely the time to do it.
Source: RFD
Comments