News

EB Games Canada to sell the PS5 online at 11am ET on November 12

Consoles will only be sold online unless you already have an in-store pre-order, in which case you'll need to make an appointment to pick it up

Nov 11, 2020

5:14 PM EST

0 comments

PS5 console and accessories

EB Games has confirmed that it will start selling the PlayStation 5 online in Canada at 11am ET on November 12th, the console’s launch day.

The retailer confirmed the news in a Twitter thread.

As previously confirmed, Sony is requiring all retailers around the world to only sell the PS5 online at launch to avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, retailers can still sell units in-store should customers have already placed pre-orders for them there. In this case, EB Games says you’ll need to make an appointment to come in and pick up your console.

EB Games says those interested in buying console in-store after November 12th can contact their local store to be put on a “first to know” list for when stock replenishes.

For more on the PS5, check out our review here.

