Google Photos to end free unlimited storage policy in June 2021

Google Photos has announced that it’s ending its unlimited free storage policy for photos and videos starting June 1st, 2021.
The tech giant is going to start charging for storage once more than 15GB on your account has been used. Photos and videos uploaded before June 1st won’t count against the 15GB cap.
“This change does not take effect for another six months, so you don’t need to do anything right now,” Google wrote in a blog post. “And once this change does take effect on June 1, 2021, over 80 percent of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15GB of storage.”
Google says that as your storage nears 15GB, it will notify you in the app and follow-up by email. You can also understand how this change impacts you by getting a personalized estimate to see how long your storage may last.
Further, Google notes that “if you have a Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from that device won’t be impacted. Photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021.”
In June 2021, users will get access to a new tool in the Photos app to manage their backed up photos and videos. The tool is meant to help users review the memories they want to keep and also see content they might want to delete, such as dark or blurry photos and long videos.
If you require more storage, you’ll have to get a Google One subscription, which starts at $2.79 per month for 100GB in Canada.
Source: Google
