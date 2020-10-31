Apple will replace AirPods Pro with static, crackling sound for free

Apple now offers free repairs or replacements for AirPods Pro units experiencing issues with noise cancellation or static.
The new replacement program goes live just one year after the launch of the AirPods Pro — and as The Verge points out, arrives just as many owners will see the one-year warranty on their earbuds expire.
Apple says it will fix AirPods with “crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone,” as well as issues where active noise cancellation (ANC) isn’t working as expected, such as “a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise.”
While Apple’s service program webpage says that only a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro units were affected by the sound issues, it also notes that affected units were “manufactured before October 2020.” In other words, basically every AirPods Pro unit made in the past year could be impacted by the sound issues and replaced via this program.
Considering the range of AirPods Pro units covered by the repair program, it likely means the issue is more wide-spread than Apple lets on. The company published support documents earlier this year for the same issues. Further, both The Verge and 9to5Mac covered the repair program and the comments on both articles are full of people saying they had sound issues with their AirPods Pro and had to get them replaced. Some even had the issues on the replacement pair and got those serviced again.
The service program means Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service affected AirPods Pro for free. That could include the left bud, right bud, or both. The program also covers affected AirPods Pro units for two years after the first retail sale. You can learn more on Apple’s website, or use the site to find nearby service options for your AirPods Pro.
