Apple’s new support pages offer help to those suffering with AirPods Pro audio issues

Apple has released a few support documents addressing issues with AirPods Pro audio quality and noise cancellation.
The new documents come alongside an upswing in users reporting audio issues on the company’s forums. Additionally, the new support pages accompany the roll-out of new firmware for the AirPods Pro.
The first of the two support documents tackles issues with crackling or static sounds. Apple lists a few steps for AirPods Pro owners to try out. First, the company suggests that users make sure they’re running the latest software on their connected iOS or Mac devices.
Next up, the support page advises users to make sure their connected device is nearby and that there’s no wireless interference or obstructions. It also suggests trying a different audio app to see if that makes a difference.
Finally, Apple says you should contact Apple Support if you try the steps and still experience issues, or if the audio quality issues increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone. 9to5Mac says forum users report that Apple is sending out replacement AirPod units “liberally.”
Apple also offers support for noise cancellation issues
The other support page focuses on issues with the AirPod Pro’s active noise cancellation. If you’re having issues with that, Apple recommends making sure you’re on the latest software with your connected iOS device
Apple recently started rolling out new firmware for the AirPods Pro, but it isn’t yet clear if it fixes any of the noise cancellation issues ushered in by the previous firmware update. If you’re having issues, it could be worth making sure you’re on the newest firmware. You can’t force a firmware update, but you can check the firmware using your iPhone. Head to Settings > General > About > AirPods Pro to check. The most recent firmware is ‘2C54.’
Apple’s support page recommends the usual ‘make sure it’s turned on’ advice. However, it also suggests users clean the mesh located on the top of the AirPods Pro. “Sometimes Active Noise Cancellation can be affected if debris or earwax builds up in the area,” the support page says.
Further, Apple notes that if that happens, users may experience a loss of bass sound or an increase in background sounds.
Finally, if those steps don’t improve your active noise cancelling, Apple recommends contacting its support.
Hopefully, either the steps above or the new firmware will improve the active noise cancelling or audio quality issues if you’re experiencing them. If not, Apple Support will likely be able to help you out.
