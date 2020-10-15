Walmart Canada Twitter account confirms tap payments coming in November

Walmart Canada plans to roll out tap payment in stores next month, according to a tweet from the company.
The Walmart Canada Twitter account (@WalmartCanada) replied to Twitter user ‘@Shawzborne,’ noting “customers can expect to see [tap payment] in stores in November.” That likely means credit and debit card tap, as well as mobile payment systems like Apple and Google Pay, will soon work in Walmart stores.
Hello. Tap payment is on its way and customers can expect to see it in stores in November.
— Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) October 14, 2020
As further evidence, several Walmart Canada stores have updated their payment terminals with new ‘Lane/7000’ terminals from Ingenico. iPhone in Canada shared a picture of one of the new Lane/7000 terminals taken at a Walmart in Pickering, Ontario — that Walmart just re-opened after months of renovations. I happened to visit that Walmart last night and saw the new terminals, although I wasn’t able to pay with tap.
Ingenico’s website details that the Lane/7000 supports EMV chip and pin, EMV chip and sign, magstripe transactions and “the broadest range of contactless NFC, mobile wallet, and alternative payment methods.”
Considering the new hardware supports tap, Walmart appears to have the feature disabled for now. Based on the Walmart Canada tweet, it seems that the company will enable tap on the new payment systems sometime in November. The move likely comes as part of Walmart’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many companies now push tap systems over other payment methods as they reduce touch points and can prevent the spread of germs. Being able to use tap in Walmart would be a welcome change as it’s one of the few major Canadian retailers that hasn’t adopted tap support.
Source: Shawzborne Via: iPhone in Canada
