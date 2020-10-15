PREVIOUS|
Business

Walmart Canada Twitter account confirms tap payments coming in November

Walmart will finally let customers pay with tap systems like Apple Pay

Oct 15, 2020

1:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Walmart Canada plans to roll out tap payment in stores next month, according to a tweet from the company.

The Walmart Canada Twitter account (@WalmartCanada) replied to Twitter user ‘@Shawzborne,’ noting “customers can expect to see [tap payment] in stores in November.” That likely means credit and debit card tap, as well as mobile payment systems like Apple and Google Pay, will soon work in Walmart stores.

As further evidence, several Walmart Canada stores have updated their payment terminals with new ‘Lane/7000’ terminals from Ingenico. iPhone in Canada shared a picture of one of the new Lane/7000 terminals taken at a Walmart in Pickering, Ontario — that Walmart just re-opened after months of renovations. I happened to visit that Walmart last night and saw the new terminals, although I wasn’t able to pay with tap.

Ingenico’s website details that the Lane/7000 supports EMV chip and pin, EMV chip and sign, magstripe transactions and “the broadest range of contactless NFC, mobile wallet, and alternative payment methods.”

Considering the new hardware supports tap, Walmart appears to have the feature disabled for now. Based on the Walmart Canada tweet, it seems that the company will enable tap on the new payment systems sometime in November. The move likely comes as part of Walmart’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Many companies now push tap systems over other payment methods as they reduce touch points and can prevent the spread of germs. Being able to use tap in Walmart would be a welcome change as it’s one of the few major Canadian retailers that hasn’t adopted tap support.

Source: Shawzborne Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2020

1:10 PM EDT

TikTok deal with Oracle and Walmart gets Trump’s approval ‘in concept’

News

Oct 13, 2020

6:25 PM EDT

Netflix no longer offering free trial in Canada

News

Oct 13, 2020

8:56 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [October 13 – October 18]

News

Sep 10, 2020

9:06 AM EDT

ByteDance may miss Trump administration’s deadline for TikTok sale: report

Comments