Nanoleaf unveils new Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles light panels

Toronto-based smart lighting company Nanoleaf announced the latest addition to its Shapes line of smart light panels, ‘Triangles’ and ‘Mini Triangles.’
Expanding on the Shapes Hexagons the company first announced back at CES this year, Triangles and their smaller Mini variant leverage the company’s new ‘Connect+’ tech for interoperable connections. Before Connect+ and Shapes, Nanoleaf light panels couldn’t work with each other. Owners of the company’s other smart panels, like ‘Canvas‘ or the original triangle-shaped ‘Light Panels‘ can’t use them together due to different sized connectors.
I really can’t overstate how much better Connect+ is compared to the previous tech. For one, Connect+ features a new physical connector for the panels that’s much more secure than the old SIM-card like plastic connector. Plus, the interoperable nature means that current Nanoleaf smart panels can work with new additions to the Shapes lineup, making the whole system a better investment.
Aside from Connect+, Nanoleaf says the new Shapes Triangles support other Shapes features, like the improved snap-on mounting system, new ‘LayoutDetect’ technology that can automatically recognize how you set up the lights and more.
Along with the new physical hardware, Nanoleaf announced an update to its smartphone app. The update includes a new colour picker to take advantage of the over 16 million colours available on the Shapes panels, a new dashboard for easier access to all of a user’s products and a more intuitive design.
Those interested can learn more about or purchase the new Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles here.
