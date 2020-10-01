Apex Legends finally launching cross-play beta on October 6

After promising crossplay back in June, Respawn Entertainment has announced it’s launching an Apex Legends cross-play beta test across Origin, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 6th.
This means Apex Legends players across all platforms will now be able to play with each other, similar to competing battle royale games like Fornite and Call of Duty Warzone. Along with crossplay, Respawn is also launching a new ‘Aftermarket Collection Event’ and a limited-time game mode called ‘Flashpoint.’
The developer says beta participants will be able to add friends from other platforms and party-up in-game. The game’s friend list then indicates which platform friends are playing on. Respawn says in-game chat is compatible across all platforms, but the cross-platform progression isn’t supported in the beta. That said, Respawn indicated this feature could be coming later this year when the Steam version of Apex releases.
Thankfully for console players, matchmaking will keep PC players separate from Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.
As someone who has played Apex on the Xbox One since the game launched, this is good news. Getting destroyed by PC players with a mouse and keyboard doesn’t sound like a good time. If you’re brave enough to jump into the PC cross-platform action, that’s still possible — you’ll just need to opt-in to playing exclusively against PC players. This means if you’re a console player, the only time you’ll be forced to play against PC opponents is if one of your friends is gaming on a computer.
You can also entirely disable cross-play, though respawn says this will likely increase queue times significantly.
It’s unclear if the upcoming Switch version of Apex legends will also be part of crossplay. A mobile version of Apex Legends will also launch before the end of 2020, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson.
Source: Respawn Entertainment
