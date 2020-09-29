Google Meet rolling out noise cancellation for iOS and Android

Google Meet is rolling out noise cancellation for its iOS and Android app, after recently launching it for its web application.
“To help limit distractions in your video call, you can filter out background noise. Meet can remove background noises such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site,” Google outlined in a blog post.
The tech giant notes the feature filters out noises that don’t sound like voice, which means that it won’t filter out voices from TV or people talking at the same time.
It’s worth noting that the noise cancellation feature is off by default, but can be turned on or off before or during a video call.
Google says that if non-speech is an important part of your call, like playing musical instruments, you should turn off noise cancellation.
The feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education accounts.
Source: Google
