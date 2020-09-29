Today is National Coffee Day in Canada, which is pretty much Valentine’s Day for coffee connoisseurs. In celebration, Tim Hortons is offering up a free coffee when you order through its app.
The deal is only available for today, September 29th, and there is fine print to scoring this free beverage that you can find below:
“Redeem one free any size coffee, including all roasts (excluding espresso-based beverages) with an eligible purchase (min. order $0.50 CAD) made through the Tims Rewards app. Coffee must be added to the checkout basket for offer to apply. Limit one (1) per eligible purchase per person per thirty (30) minute period.”
Free is always good, even if you’re not the biggest fan of Tim Hortons coffee.
