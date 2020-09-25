Tesla Model Y speed boost package now available in Canada

If you have a Tesla Model Y and it’s not fast enough, you’re in luck. Tesla has finally brought the ‘Acceleration boost’ add-on from the Model 3 to the Model Y in Canada.
Drivers will need to make sure they’re on Tesla software version 2020.36 to get the increased speed option.
The increase costs a pretty pricy $2,700 CAD, which people can install on their car from the Tesla app or their online Tesla accounts.
I’ve got it, thanks!!! pic.twitter.com/1v8sfniknF
— Daddy Jake 🇨🇦🔋 (@Shae_Lenae) September 25, 2020
Once people buy the upgrade, they can look forward to a new faster 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds. Without the update, it takes the Model Y roughly five seconds to reach that speed. Of course, that speed is dependent on other factors like which trim of the car you own. Overall, Tesla says this should bring a 10 percent increase in speed.
The digital add-on can’t be returned after drivers test it out for 48-hours after the time of purchase.
Source: Tesla North
