Lyft adds public transit information directly into its app in Toronto

Lyft has rolled out public transit information that users can access directly from the Lyft app in Toronto.
Now, Lyft riders in Toronto can get details on nearby routes, upcoming departures, trip options and walking directions for the TTC, GO Transit, UP Express and York Region Transit.
According to Lyft, more than half of Torontonian riders have used Lyft to get to or from public transit, so there’s certainly an audience for this functionality.
For now, Toronto is the only Canadian city to support transit in Lyft, but the ride-hailing company says it will also launch in Vancouver “in the coming months.”
Lyft is available on Android, iOS and the web.
Source: Lyft
Comments