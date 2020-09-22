Canadians Google searching Pumpkin Spice Lattes and hiking the most this fall

Canadians love their Pumpkin Spice Lattes (PSL).
According to Google, Canadians have out-searched Americans when it comes to PSLs, with the top five provinces being PEI, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Ontario.
Other than Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Canadians have been looking into activities they can do this fall.
Some of these most-searched activities include hiking, wineries, breweries, bike rides, antiquing, fruit picking, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, petting zoos and bonfires.
And, surprisingly enough, the most-searched fall beverages, in order, were lattes, apple ciders, PSLs, hot chocolate, chai lattes and mulled cider.
You can take a look at some of the trends here.
