Huawei draws up ‘no-spying’ pledge in attempt to avoid 5G ban in Canada

Huawei is attempting to prevent a ban on its 5G equipment in Canada by drawing up a ‘no-backdoor no-spying’ legal pledge.
The Globe and Mail reports that the Chinese company is drawing up the legal documents with a promise to not allow its technology to be used for spying.
Documents have outlined that the company is proposing a specific process to prove that its equipment and technology do not have any “backdoors” and cannot be used by the Chinese government for spying purposes.
Huawei is also promising to reject any information requests that it may receive from Chinese security agencies. It’s worth noting that the pledge has not yet been presented to the Canadian government.
The pledge comes as the federal government is still undergoing its security review into the company to determine if it should be allowed to participate in the rollout of 5G across the country. The government hasn’t provided a timeline regarding its final decision.
Canada remains the only country in the Five Eyes Alliance that has yet to make a decision regarding Huawei. The other countries in the alliance include, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K and the U.S.
As Canadian carriers await the federal government’s decision from its security review, the Big Three have announced other tech partners.
Rogers is solely partnered with Ericsson for its 5G network deployment, while Bell and Telus are partnered with Ericsson and Nokia.
Source: Globe and Mail
