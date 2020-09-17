PREVIOUS|
Some users finally able to stream Spotify from their Apple Watch

This makes Spotify more of a stand-alone app instead of just a remote

Some lucky Apple Watch users are A/B testing the ability to stream music via the Spotify watch app.

Currently, the Spotify Apple Watch app just works as a remote for whatever tunes or podcasts are playing on your phone. In the update, you can choose the music and listen to it via paired headphones right from your watch, without involving your phone.

People can also use the Watch’s interior speaker to play music, but that might be a little too quiet for most users.

The update is rolling out with a small blue ‘Beta’ tag, so it doesn’t seem like regular people are going to be able to use this feature soon. However, it’s nice to see the company expanding its app’s feature set.

Spotify has had a long road to getting its Apple Watch app on the platform, and while it was disappointed to see such a lacklustre app the first time, it’s nice to see the company working to make it actually useful for people who want to listen to music without having their phone nearby.

