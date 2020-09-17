Apple’s watchOS 7 is now available to download

If you have an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, you can now download the latest version of watchOS.
watchOS 7 comes with a handful of new features, including new watch faces, dance tracking and sleep tracking, which might be the standout new feature.
Apple has also opened up watch face customizability in watchOS 7 by allowing users to add more than one Complication from a single app. This effectively creates watch faces dedicated to a single activity, so you can swap between them as you move through those activities throughout your day.
How to get the update
To update to the watchOS 7, your Apple Watch must have at least 50 percent battery life and be charging. Then enter the Apple Watch app on your iPhone running iOS 14, and open the ‘My Watch’ section. From there, go into ‘General’ then ‘Software update.’
