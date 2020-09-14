Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more workers in Canada and the U.S.

Amazon plans to recruit 100,000 more workers in Canada and the United States to keep up with increased demand during the pandemic.
The online retailer says that the positions are for full and part-time work, and will include roles at new warehouse and operations sites.
Amazon is set to open two new warehouses in Ontario in Ajax and Hamilton next year. These new centres alone will create more than 2,500 new jobs. It has also confirmed that it will open five new delivery stations in Kitchener, Stoney Creek, Vaughan, Etobicoke and Scarborough.
The hiring news reflects the retailer’s constant need for labour to pick, pack and ship products. Amazon had a 40 percent increase in revenue last quarter, which was a new record for the company.
Amazon is also rolling out automation at some of its locations, which the company says is designed to collaborate with workers.
The retailer is also looking at seasonal hiring to help with holiday demand, which is separate from the 100,000 positions it plans on filing in Canada and the U.S.
Source: Reuters
Comments