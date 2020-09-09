Amazon opening two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax, Ontario

Amazon Canada has revealed plans to open two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax, Ontario in 2021.
The online retailer says the new centres will create more than 2,500 new jobs in the areas. These centres will bring Amazon’s total to 10 fulfillment centres in Ontario and 16 in Canada.
The 855,000 square-foot centre in Hamilton will employ 1,500 people who will work alongside Amazon robots to pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics and toys.
“Thank you, Amazon Canada, for investing in our community. This is the beginning of a strong partnership with Amazon Canada, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in the future,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, in a press release.
The one million square-foot centre in Ajax will employ 1,000 peoples who will pack and ship large customers orders like sports equipment, bicycles, patio furniture and kayaks.
“Welcoming a global leader like Amazon will mean so much to the community, keeping employment strong in the Town, and across the region as we recover from COVID-19,” said Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier said in the press release.
Amazon has also confirmed that it will open five new delivery stations in Kitchener, Stoney Creek, Vaughan, Etobicoke and Scarborough.
Source: Amazon Canada
