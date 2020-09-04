This Nintendo Switch accessory can wirelessly charge Joy-Cons

A new third-party Nintendo Switch accessory allows you to charge your Joy-Cons wirelessly.
Now available on Amazon, the PowerCast Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack is a long-range wireless charger that can send a charge without a pad or stand.
This wireless charging works from up to one foot (30cm) away. While it is pretty impressive, it’s important to note that it costs $199.99 CAD, so it’s fairly pricey. Also, keep in mind that it’s not compatible with Qi-enabled products, so it won’t work with your cell phone.
You can buy the wireless charging bundle on Amazon Canada here.
