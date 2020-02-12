PREVIOUS|
Netflix offers ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ free to non-subscribers

Netflix is hoping that people subscribe to the service to watch the sequel after watching the free movie

Netflix is offering a free movie to those who don’t have an account.

From now until March 9th, anyone in Canada and the U.S. can stream the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Netflix is offering the free film in hopes that non-subscription users love the movie and want to watch the sequel. To watch the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You you’ll need a Netflix subscription.

Netflix has previously done this in the U.K. with The Crown, and in other countries like India, Mexico and Colombia with regional shows, according to The Verge. However, this is the first time that Netflix is offering a free movie in Canada and the U.S.

To be honest, I’m quite happy it’s doing this.

I personally loved the movie To All the Boys, and I am excited about the sequel.

Netflix recently reports “low membership growth” in the U.S. and Canada in the Q4 of 2019. This is a way to push growth.

Source: Netflix, Via: The Verge 

