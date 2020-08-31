Apple opens up App Store appeals process for developers

Apple has opened up its appeals process for developers to challenge App Store rules, after promising the program earlier this year at WWDC.
This means that developers can now challenge Apple about whether their app is actually violating App Store rules. Apple is also allowing developers to suggest changes to the App Store guidelines on its developer portal.
“For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues,” Apple notes on its developer page.
The tech giant outlines that developers will instead be able to address guideline violations in their next submission. Apple says that these changes are now live.
The tech giant introduced these changes at WWDC around the same time that it had a public feud with Basecamp, which is also behind an email service called ‘Hey.’ Apple had halted bug fixes for the app after Basecamp didn’t include options for in-app purchases or trials, which would have given the tech giant a cut of revenue.
The app instead required users to sign-up on the web. The feud ended once Apple started allowing bug fives to go through and Basecamp offered a free trial through the app.
This all happened back in June, and Apple is arguably facing more issues regarding its App Store practices these days. For instance, WordPress recently revealed that Apple blocked app updates to force it to offer in-app purchases. Apple apologized and stated that WordPress didn’t have to offer in-app purchases.
Apple is also currently in a feud with Epic Games after it launched a new direct payment method for Fortnite that bypassed the App Store. Apple has since removed the game from the App Store and terminated Epic’s developer account.
This is all happening while the European Commission is conducting an antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Store policies. These recent feuds with WordPress and Epic Games raise the question of how open Apple will be to suggestions regarding guideline changes.
Comments