Qualcomm’s latest 732G chipset looks to improve mid-range gaming

Qualcomm is releasing a new Snapdragon 732G chipset with gaming improvements for mid-range phones.
The new chip is a small upgrade over the existing Snapdragon 730G, which released in early 2019. However, as the mid-range market heats up, it’s important for Qualcomm to keep releasing new offerings.
The company’s press release mentions that the chipset includes an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation. The new Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU has a clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz, compared to 2.2 GHz on the Snapdragon 730G. The Adreno 618 GPU’s graphical rendering power has also improved 15 percent over last year.
If you’re interested in learning more about the chipset, you can get the full breakdown on Qualcomm’s website.
What this means for consumers is that mid-range chips are also slowly getting better. For instance, Google’s latest Pixel 4a is running last year’s Snapdragon 730G, and it’s received mostly favourable reviews. Now, with this new chipset, the company can upgrade the phone again next year without having to shift to a flagship-level processor.
Source: Qualcomm
