Rogers increasing Ignite Bundle services by $6 per month

Rogers is reportedly increasing the price of Ignite Bundle services by $6 per month, according to an email sent out to customers.
“On the date of your first bill after October 19th, 2020, the monthly service fee for your Ignite Bundle will increase by $6 plus taxes,” the email outlines.
Rogers notes that if you currently have a discount off your monthly rate, this discount will still apply to the new rate until your promotion period ends.
“If you’d like an updated Residential Service Agreement after this change takes effect, please call or chat with us at that time. The rest of your Ignite Bundle will remain the same,” the email reads.
The Toronto-based national carrier’s help page on Twitter acknowledged the change in response to a customer and stated that Rogers is “always working to deliver a dependable service for your home. While we try to minimize price increases for our customers, as part of this work, we occasionally make changes to our plans, pricing, and packages.”
Hello, we’re always working to deliver a dependable service for your home. While we try to minimize price increases for our customers, as part of this work, we occasionally make changes to our plans, pricing, and packages. ^jc
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) August 11, 2020
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for more information regarding the price increase.
Update 12/07/20 1:45pm ET: A spokesperson from Rogers provided MobileSyrup with the following statement: “We’re continually investing to deliver great value and dependable service for our customers, including improvements to add more capacity to our network now and in the future as demand continues to grow.
We postponed the rate changes that were planned for earlier in the year during the peak of COVID-19. We know how critical our services are for our customers and we work to minimize any rate changes as much as possible.”
