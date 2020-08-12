Microsoft launching new ‘Graphite’ Surface Earbuds colour ‘soon’

It’s been a big morning for Microsoft. The company launched its long-anticipated Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone, and now it’s releasing a new colour for its Surface Earbuds.
Several of the Surface Duo product images shared alongside the launch show people using the Surface Duo with Microsoft’s true wireless Surface Earbuds. However, in almost every picture, the Surface Earbuds are a different colour.
When the Earbuds first launched, they were only available in ‘Glacier.’ However, the Microsoft Store now confirms that a new ‘Graphite’ colour — the one seen in the Surface Duo product images — is “coming soon.” The new colour is listed on the Canadian Surface Earbuds web page, so it looks like the Graphite option will come to Canada.
The Surface Earbuds case will also sport the Graphite colour.
MobileSyrup reached out to Microsoft Canada for more details about the Graphite Surface Earbuds, but the company said it didn’t have anything else to share.
It hardly comes as a surprise that Microsoft would launch the Surface Earbuds in a new colour. The company did the same thing with its Surface Headphones, although it waited to launch the new colour with the Surface Headphones 2 refresh. It appears the Graphite Surface Earbuds will be the same as the Glacier model.
Those interested to learn more about the Surface Earbuds can check out the full review here.
Update 08/12/2020 at 11:16am: Windows Central reports that the Graphite Surface Earbuds will launch on September 10th alongside the new Surface Duo. It remains unclear if that date is only for the U.S., or if the Graphite Earbuds will be available in Canada on the 10th as well.
Comments