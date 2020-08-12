Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might launch on November 6th

Though we now know Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will launch in November, it’s still unclear when specifically the console will release or how much it will cost.
If information from the same source that posted images of a reported Xbox Series X controller is accurate, Microsoft’s next-gen console could release on November 6th.
Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of November 6th on them. These controllers leaked earlier this week https://t.co/oyhlbg2SKo pic.twitter.com/dq096shN7L
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 11, 2020
The Verge says that Zak S sent the publication an image of a shipment box with a sticker that says not to sell or display the Series X’s gamepad until November 6th. Over the years, leaks related to these orange “street date” stickers have been pretty common. In fact, when I worked at Zellers in the mid-2000s and early 2010s, I saw these stickers quite frequently on shipments of major Xbox releases.
Adding further fuel to this rumour, The Verge says some of the people who purchased the controllers registered them to Microsoft’s support site and discovered that the warranty expires on November 5th 2021 — exactly a year after November 6th.
While Microsoft usually offers a 90-day warranty on gamepads, the company may be extending the warranty period for the next-gen controllers.
Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB
— Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020
For context, Microsoft launched pre-orders for the Xbox One on June 10th, 2013, with the console launching on November 22nd, 2013. The Xbox 360 was available to pre-order in August, 2005, before releasing on November 22nd. Finally, the original Xbox was released on November 15th, 2001.
It’s unclear how these Series X gamepads made it to reselling websites across Toronto, but it’s likely a shipment was stolen.
Microsoft hasn’t officially revealed the Xbox Series S, but it’s expected to show off the less powerful console later this month. Codenamed ‘Lockhart,’ the Series S has been rumoured for months and even appeared in a leaked internal Microsoft document back in June.
