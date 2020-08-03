Google offers sneak peak at Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

After months of waiting, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 4a. Alongside the announcement of the mid-range handset, the tech giant is also giving a sneak peek at two more devices, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 (which also features 5G).
Google says it will unveil these two handsets in “the coming months” and that they will launch in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.
Google has also shared the price of the Pixel 4a 5G — $679 CAD.
Going off the teaser alone, it’s difficult to tell the smartphones apart, but it seems that the Pixel 5 is the smaller device, while the Pixel 4a 5G is the bigger handset.
A previous rumour indicated that Google wouldn’t be releasing a Pixel 5 XL this year, with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 being all that’s coming in 2020.
Another leak indicates that the Pixel 5 will sport a 5.8-inch display with either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The 4a 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch screen that essentially replaces the Pixel 4a XL.
Personally, I hope we will see a Pixel 5 XL, but only time will tell. Typically Google unveils its flagship handsets in October, however, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s possible that the phone’s announcement might get delayed.
