Google will reportedly release three different smartphones in 2020.
A new leak from 9to5Google indicates that the tech giant will launch the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5 this year. If this rumour is accurate, it looks like Google won’t be releasing a Pixel 5 XL.
Regarding specs, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are tipped to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G processor.
If Google isn’t launching a Pixel 5 XL, this might mean that the Pixel 5 will be larger in size than the Pixel 4. The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 4a would, in theory, be substitutes for the regular-sized Pixel 5.
The Pixel 5 will likely feature a more premium build, as opposed to the 4a and the 4a (5G), which will probably be positioned as cheaper alternatives.
However, with the Pixel 5 featuring a Snapdragon 765 5G processor and sporting a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, according to this rumour that I hope is wrong, it could be more affordable than previous years (or, at least, similarly priced).
The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will both likely launch in October. It’s also possible that Google will launch all three of these handsets that same month, as the Pixel 4a has yet to become available.
Source: 9to5Google
