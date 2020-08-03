PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 4a Canadian pricing, availability and specs

Google Pixel 4a launches September 10th and will cost $479 CAD

Aug 3, 2020

11:21 AM EDT

Google has finally revealed that the Pixel 4a is coming to Canada next month.

The Pixel 4a releases on September 10th and will be available at Bell, Rogers, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Videotron, Best Buy and more. Two-year pricing and availability will be shared at a later date.

The device costs $479 CAD outright, and you can pre-order it now on Google’s website.

Google is offering up to $180 in trade-in credit for select devices well. Additionally, the 4a includes a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One if you sign up for a recurring subscription.

