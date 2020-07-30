Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2020

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
- Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in August:
August 1st
- Jexi
- 24: Seasons 1-8
- Misfits: Seasons 1-5
August 3rd
- True Story Avec: Season 1
- Brandish Bandits: Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 — available on Hayu via Prime Video Channels for $5.99
August 4th
- Bancroft — available on BritBox via Prime Video Channels for $8.99
August 5th
- Arkansas
- Bad Boys For Life
August 6th
- Big Brother: Season 22 — available on StackTV via Prime Video Channels for $12.99
August 7th
- Jessy and Nessy: Season 1, Part 2
- The Quarry — available on Starz via Prime Video Channels for $5.99
August 10th
- Capone
August 14th
- World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1
August 21st
- Our Chemical Hearts
August 27th
- Playing with Fire
- Slings and Arrows: Season 1 — available on Sundance Now via Prime Video Channels for $6.99
August 28th
- Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys: season 1
- Bombshell — available on Starz via Prime Video Channels for $5.99
August 31st
- The Grudge (2020)
