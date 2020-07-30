Alphabet posts $38 billion in revenue in Q2 earnings

Google’s parent company Alphabet has posted its latest earnings report with a moderately impressive revenue of $38.297 billion USD (roughly $51.4 billion CAD).
While this is a bit of a decrease compared to Q1 and last year’s Q2, it’s still a solid showing for the company. In Q1 2020, Alphabet’s posted revenue was $41.14 billion USD (roughly $57 billion CAD), while Q2 2019’s revenue was $38.94 billion USD (roughly, $52.3 billion CAD).
Further down the investor’s report, the company breaks down what sections of Google made money and how much. Here are some of the highlights:
- Google Search & other — $21,319 billion USD (roughly, $28.6 billion CAD)
YouTube ads — $3,812 (roughly, $5.12 billion CAD)
Google properties — $25,131 (roughly, $33.7 billion CAD)
Google advertising — $29,867 (roughly, $40.1 billion CAD)
Google Cloud — $3,007 (Roughly, $4 billion CAD)
If you want to find out more, the company’s earnings call is being shared on YouTube.
Source: Alphabet
Comments