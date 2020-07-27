Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in hands-on video

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has leaked in a hands-on YouTube video. The video comes from TechTalkTV and was spotted by SamMobile.
The Galaxy Watch 3 video gives us a look at the 41mm version of the watch with a 1.2-inch display, but there’s also reportedly going to be a 45mm model with a 1.4-inch screen.
The watch has an IP68 water/dust resistance rating and a 5ATM rating allowing it to withstand depths of up to 50m. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 3 features an ECG with blood pressure and heart rate monitors.
As well as 8GB of internal storage, the watch looks much like a regular watch and has the awesome rotating bezel that it used before. Beyond the rotating bezel, there are also two buttons on the right side.
The video also shows off a user interface that looks very similar to older Galaxy Watches, so beyond the hardware, it doesn’t seem like there is that much new in this watch.
Source: TechTalkTV
