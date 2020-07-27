Motorola Razr 2020 renders surface online

Motorola’s foldable Razr didn’t gain the traction that the company expected. Reviewers found some concerns with the device, but it thankfully hasn’t stopped the company from launching another.
Prolific phone leaker Evan Blass has shared an image onto his Patreon account of the Motorola Razr 2020 (aka Razr 5G/ Odyssey).
The handset seems to have a slightly different design than the original Razr. The image shows a smartphone that’s wider than the original foldable Razr.
Additionally, the outer screen looks to be a bit larger. The bottom bezel also seems to be slimmed down and lacks a button.
Furthermore, the Razr 2 will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 765 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 2.845mAh battery, a 48-megapixel rear shooter and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.
A previous rumour also indicated that the Razr 2 comes in at 6.7 inches and that the second generation of the Motorola Razr may launch in September.
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)
