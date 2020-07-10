Freedom offering $65/20GB ‘Big Gig’ promotional plan

Freedom Mobile is offering an excellent deal for those who use a lot of data but don’t want to pay a lot of money.
The Shaw-owned regional carrier is offering a $65/20GB special, a pretty good deal considering it typically provides 11GB of data for $65, or 25GB for $85.
Freedom’s ‘Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special’ includes 20GB of high-speed data with reduced speeds of up to 256Kbps downloads and 128Kbps uploads after the 20GB allotment. This data is available when connected to Freedom’s network.
Additionally, subscribers get unlimited calls to Canada and unlimited incoming calls, as well as unlimited global text, picture and video messaging. Finally, the plan includes 1GB of Freedom Nationwide data for use when not on Freedom’s network.
It’s worth noting that the $65 price includes Freedom’s Digital Discount, which gives subscribers $5 off their monthly bill when they sign up for Auto Pay pre-authorized payments. If you’re not interested in Auto Pay, you can still get the promotional plan, but it will cost $70 per month instead.
Those interested can learn more about the $65/20GB plan on Freedom’s website.
