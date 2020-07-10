Android 11 lets you disable auto-connecting to specific Wi-Fi networks

Android 11 adds a handy new toggle to the Wi-Fi settings that lets users prevent their phone from automatically connecting to a network.
The new feature, spotted by Android Police, is present in both Android 11 Beta 1 and Beta 2, and may even have been available in the Developer Preview builds.
For those running Android 11, you can access the toggle by heading to the Wi-Fi settings and tapping on a network, then tapping ‘Advanced.’ That will show the ‘Auto-connect’ option. By default, it should be on for all networks.
When you toggle the option off, your phone will show that auto-connect is disabled for that network in the settings menu. That makes it easy to see which networks will auto-connect and which won’t.
It’s nice to see Google finally add the feature. It’s pretty handy to tell your phone not to connect to a specific network automatically without deleting the network credentials from your phone.
The feature has also been around on other phones for some time. For example, Samsung phones on Android 10 have a similar toggle. I’ve also used the setting on iOS, although it’s not clear how long the feature has been available on iPhone.
Source: Android Police
