Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage surfaces in leak

Even though E3 2020 isn’t happening this year, one thing the event is well known for are leaks appearing just days before marquee keynotes.
For Ubisoft’s upcoming digital event, that same thing is happening again with 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay appearing this past weekend.
The footage itself is from a work-in-progress build, so if you see any footage from the leak, it’s reportedly not a reflection of the final game. This is a good thing, given that at least visually, the leaked footage doesn’t look great.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla leaked gameplay footage was running on Xbox Series X
The footage features the game’s playable character, Eivor.
He can be seen travelling on horseback and the open water, busting into a castle and more. There’s plenty of combat, but at the end of the mission, Eivor needs to decide if he should kill or save the castle’s owner.
Ubisoft is moving fast to try to remove any leaked footage of the game from the internet. Officially, the company has only shown off cinematic looks at the game in trailers, as well as slices of the world in the game’s engine.
Full gameplay footage is expected to make its debut at ‘Ubisoft Forward,’ the publisher’s first-ever ‘digital conference,’ set for July 12th.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing this holiday season on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia. During Ubisoft Forward, we’ll likely get a final release date for the game.
