PREVIOUS|
News

Apple’s HomePod getting support for third-party default music streaming services

You can finally use Spotify with the smart speaker by default

Jun 22, 2020

7:43 PM EDT

0 comments

HomePod

While the HomePod is expensive, it still remains one of the better sounding smart speakers currently available.

Unfortunately, it’s only been possible to use Apple Music as the service’s default music platform. Further, in order to stream music to the HomePod with a third-party platform like Spotify, you need to use AirPlay on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed how the feature will work yet, it looks like the company will soon allow users to change the HomePod’s default music service. This means you can ask Siri to stream music by saying ‘Spotify’ in the voice command.

The tech giant didn’t highlight this change during its WWDC 2020 keynote, but it appeared on a slide related to updates to HomeKit, according to MacRumors. This functionality will likely be released alongside several other new HomeKit features coming in iOS 14, including accessing security camera feeds from the Apple TV, new automated scheduling for lights, Siri announcing when a smart doorbell has been rung through the HomePod and more.

There’s also a possibility this feature could arrive alongside an upcoming HomePod update. Either way, default third-party music support isn’t yet available with Apple’s HomePod.

Rumours have been circulating for several years that Apple is working on a smaller, cheaper HomePod.

Via: MacRumors 

Related Articles

News

Jun 22, 2020

2:35 PM EDT

tvOS 14 to include new picture-in-picture mode, easier profile switching

News

Jun 22, 2020

6:22 PM EDT

Apple to allow ‘Find My’ functionality to work with third-party devices

News

Jun 22, 2020

2:12 PM EDT

Apple reveals new Homekit features and integrations at WWDC 2020

News

Jun 22, 2020

2:36 PM EDT

Apple announces plans to shift Mac lineup to its own proprietary chips

Comments