Apple reveals new Homekit features and integrations at WWDC 2020

Apple announced several new features for its Homekit smart home platform at WWDC 2020.
First and foremost, Apple says it has open-sourced Homekit to improve features and connections.
Additionally, Apple added several automation features to Homekit. For example, when you add new lights, Homekit makes it easy to set up automated scheduling to turn them on and off.
Further, those who use connected security cameras can easily access the feeds from Apple TV to see what’s going on.
On top of that, improved facial recognition support means cameras can recognize who is at the door.
